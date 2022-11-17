Shasta VII: UH introduces new live mascot

Thanks to the discovery of two orphaned cougar cubs on a ranch in Washington, the University has found a new live mascot: Shasta VII

The two eight-week-old cubs, named Shasta VII and Louie, were acquired by the Houston Zoo after Washington State Fish and Wildlife Services contacted the zoo seeking a home for the destitute cougars.

Though the two cats are not currently available for public viewing, the Houston Zoo said on Thursday it will be releasing regular updates on the cubs’ status as they continue to grow accustomed to their new habitat and handlers.

“The Houston Zoo plans to share updates on the pair as they continue to grow and will invite the public to meet them after they are introduced to their new habitat,” the statement read. “Shasta has shown himself to be the leader of the two by being protective of his smaller brother and being the calmer, more confident cub.”

This news comes just months after the death of Shasta VI, who was euthanized in early August due to complications stemming from a progressive spinal disease and failing kidney function. Shasta VI was the University’s mascot from late 2011 until his death earlier this year.

