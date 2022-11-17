UH women’s basketball records first win of season

The UH women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Texas A&M-Commerce by a score of 71-55 at Fertitta Center.

Junior guard Laila Blair opened the scoring as the Cougars took the slight advantage in the early stages.

While the two teams exchanged baskets throughout the first quarter, the Cougars were able to hold onto their narrow lead through the end of the period.

Blair led the way for the Cougars in the first quarter with six points and three rebounds en route to a 14-10 lead.

UH came out of the gate with momentum in the second, extending its lead to double digits at 20-10 within the first three minutes of the quarter.

The Cougars didn’t let up, piling on buckets down heading into halftime with a convincing 36-23 lead.

Senior guard Tiara Young led the way for the Cougars in the first half, scoring eleven points and grabbing three rebounds.

Texas A&M-Commerce was unable to make any significant dents in UH’s lead in the third quarter.

The Cougars’ highest lead was 22 points before a late-quarter run by the Lions cut the deficit to 13 entering the fourth quarter. The Cougars began the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to stretch the gap to 62-39.

Texas A&M Commerce managed to cut into the UH lead down the stretch of the game, but came up short as UH closed out the win.

Young’s 21 points led both teams, while graduate forward Tatyana Hill’s 15 rebounds was also a game-high. Senior forward Bria Patterson and junior guard Laila Blair followed Young on the Cougars’ score sheet, with eleven and ten points, respectively.

