UH women’s basketball falls to Florida State in overtime

Despite a strong second and fourth quarter, the UH women’s basketball team fell to Florida State in overtime 79-73 on Saturday at Fertitta Center.

After falling down by ten after the first quarter, the Cougars’ offense came alive in the second quarter and tied the game at 35-35 going into the half.

Down six entering the fourth quarter, UH mounted a comeback capped off by senior guard Tiara Young’s game-tying layup with just seconds remaining in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Florida State dominated overtime, scoring the first eight points and holding UH to just three points total in the extra period to hand the Cougars a 79-73 loss.

Four different Cougars posted double-digit scoring performances with junior guard Laila Blair leading the way with 19 points followed by graduate forward Tatyana Hill’s 16. Senior forward Bria Patterson and Young both scored 11 points.

The Cougars are now 1-3 on the season.

