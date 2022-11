UH basketball jumps to No. 2 in latest AP poll

With a 5-0 start to the 2022-23 season, UH’s men’s basketball team jumped to No. 2 in the AP poll that was released Monday morning.

UH overtook Gonzaga, who held the No. 2 spot to begin the season, after the Bulldogs fell to Texas on Nov. 16.

This marks the Cougars’ highest ranking since Feb. 27, 1984.

