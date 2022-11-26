Live score: UH takes on Tulsa in regular-season finale

Taking the TDECU Stadium for one final time in 2022, UH (7-4, 5-2) looks to end the regular season on a high note against Tulsa (4-7, 2-5 AAC).

Follow along for live scoring updates below:

Final: Tulsa 37, Houston 30

UH’s senior night and regular-season finale ended with disappointment for the Cougars.

Senior quarterback Clayton Tune led the Cougars, registering 386 passing yards and two touchdowns. Tune’s two touchdowns helped push him over 100 career passing touchdowns, an American Athletic Conference record.

Junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell was Tune’s top target in the loss, logging nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 17 times, over twice as many times as the next receiver.

Fourth quarter (0:52): Tulsa 37, Houston 30

Needing a score to keep its hopes alive, UH managed to get down the field thanks to a string of passes from Tune.

The UH drive stalled at the six-yard line before Ramsey kicked the 23-yard field goal to bring the game back within a single possession.

Fourth quarter (8:13): Tulsa 34, Houston 27

Tulsa put an end to the lengthy scoring drought from both teams with another deep passing connection from Braxton to Santana, this one for 50 yards, for the touchdown.

The touchdown gave Tulsa its largest lead of the game.

Third quarter (6:42): Tulsa 27, Houston 27

Dell grabbed his 100th reception of the season on a 26-yard reception before UH’s drive stalled out

The Cougars had to settle for a 20-yard field goal.

Third quarter (13:00): Tulsa 27, Houston 24

On the first drive of the second half, Tulsa came out of the gate with force, putting together a 6-play touchdown that was capped off with a 52-yard bomb caught by receiver JuanCarlos Santana.

The touchdown gave Tulsa its first lead of the game.

Second quarter (0:23): Houston 24, Tulsa 20

Tulsa managed to put together another scoring drive as the first half dwindled down, answering in just one minute, 28 seconds. The drive was capped off with a monster 37-yard rush from quarterback Braylon Braxton on fourth-and-2.

Second quarter (1:57): Houston 24, Tulsa 13

UH got to work, quickly responding to the Tulsa touchdown.

A 44-yard rush from Ta’Zhawn Henry helped set up a pair of Tune passes – the latter a 13-yard connection between Tune and Dell for the touchdown to extend the Houston lead back to eleven points.

Second quarter (3:58): Houston 17, Tulsa 13

Tulsa orchestrated an 11-play drive that came to a halt at the goal line, where UH forced consecutive stops to leave the Golden Hurricane with a fourth down on the 1-yard line.

Out of a timeout, Tulsa punched it in for six on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Braxton to receiver Keylon Stokes.

Second quarter (8:10): Houston 17, Tulsa 6

A promising drive from the Cougars stalled out within field goal range. Ramsey connected on a 42-yard field goal to put UH back up double-digits.

A Golden fumble nearly gave away possession but he recovered it to keep the drive alive.

Second quarter (12:40): Houston 14, Tulsa 6

A 38-yard completion once again set Tulsa up in UH territory with an opportunity to score, but the passing game fizzled out for the Golden Hurricane in the red zone.

Tulsa was forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal, cutting the UH lead down to a single possession.

First quarter (1:14): Houston 14, Tulsa 3

UH responded to Tulsa’s air game with big plays of its own. Senior quarterback Clayton Tune connected with junior wide receiver Peyton Sawyer for a 53-yard gain on third down to put the Cougars within striking distance of the end zone.

A false start penalty and a stuffed run pushed the Cougars back, but Tune responded again, this time with a pair of completions. The latter was a 27-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver Matthew Golden to add to the UH lead.

First quarter (4:34): Houston 7, Tulsa 3

Tulsa put together a 9-play drive following Dell’s touchdown, highlighted by a 44-yard dime from Braxton to receiver Keith Wheeler II that moved the chains on a third-and-long.

The drive stalled out in the red zone, resulting in a 29-yard field goal for the Golden Hurricanes.

First quarter (7:18): Houston 7, Tulsa 0

After a huge third-down sack by senior defensive back Garrison Vaughn on Tulsa redshirt freshman quarterback Braylon Braxton, junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell returned Tulsa’s punt to the house for a 68-yard touchdown.

Sophomore kicker Kyle Ramsey bounced back from missing a 27-yard field goal on UH’s first drive, drilling the PAT to put the Cougars up by seven.

