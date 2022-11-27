UH to open NCAA Tournament against South Dakota

UH volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000 as the fifth seed in the Stanford Quarter of the bracket and will face South Dakota in the first round at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

“This was the first goal we had as a team was to make it to the NCAA Tournament,” said UH head coach David Rehr. “Our goal was to get to the tournament and we went beyond that and are a 5-seed now.”

With a win on Friday, the Cougars would face the winner of No. 4 seed Creighton and Auburn in round two.

The Cougars, who finished as co-champions of the American Athletic Conference along with UCF, earned the conference’s automatic bid on Friday night by winning two sets against the Knights in their regular-season finale.

Highlighted by a 20-match win streak, UH finished the regular season at 28-3 overall and 19-1 in the AAC.

[email protected]