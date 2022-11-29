UH volleyball racks up multiple conference awards in final season in AAC

No. 23 Houston volleyball is exiting the American Athletic Conference in style as five Cougars took home individual awards after a 28-3 season.

Fourth-year head coach David Rehr was voted AAC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career, winning it for the first time since his inaugural season with the Cougars in 2019.

Junior libero Kate Georgiades led the way after she unanimously earned Libero of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Senior Abbie Jackson and graduate Isabel Theut each landed themselves a spot on the All-American Athletic Conference First Team while senior Rachel Tullos was placed on the All-American Conference Second Team.

The Cougars now prepare for their NCAA Tournament first round matchup against South Dakota on Friday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

