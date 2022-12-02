UH defeats South Dakota for first NCAA Tournament win since 1994

The music plays on for UH as the Cougars lived to dance another day by defeating South Dakota in five sets Friday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska for the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1994.

Despite seeing a 2-0 set lead evaporate and all the momentum in South Dakota’s favor, UH refused to fold under pressure when the lights were the brightest.

“They’re resilient,” said UH head coach David Rehr. “This team doesn’t back down a lot.”

Tied at 10 in the fifth set, UH used a 5-1 run to close out the match and live to fight another day.

UH will play the winner of Auburn-Creighton on Saturday night for a chance to go to the Sweet 16.

Graduate outside hitter Kennedy Warren finished with a season-high 21 kills to go along with 11 digs for a double-double.

“They couldn’t stop her,” said outside hitter Abbie Jackson. “She just kept going.”

Setters Morgan Janda and Annie Cooke combined for 51 assists.

Junior libero Kate Georgiades had a match-high 29 digs.

