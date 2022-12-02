UH women’s basketball drops tight game against UT-Arlington

The UH women’s basketball team returned to home action but fell in a close 67-64 loss to UT-Arlington on Thursday at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars drop to 1-6 overall on the season, as all losses have come by seven points or less with two straight games decided by four points or less.

The Cougars struggled in the first quarter as the Mavericks opened with an 8-0 run. UH responded big by tightening the gap yet trailed 13-9 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Cougars found rhythm offensively to take the lead at 21-19.

The pace changed as UH leveled the game’s momentum to keep up with UT-Arlington, but the Mavericks took the lead 30-29 into halftime.

Senior forward Tiara Young led the Cougars with 10 points and two rebounds while senior guard De’Myla Brown was close behind with nine points and three rebounds.

In the third quarter, the Mavericks came out strong stretch out to a 39-33 lead. Later, the Mavericks fell into foul trouble but managed to remain in front with a 54-45 lead at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Young and Brown led the way for the Cougars and worked to close the deficit to 60-58.

Despite a three-point play to lead 62-61 in the final minutes, UT Arlington regained the lead and closed out UH for the Cougars sixth loss of the season.

Young led the team with 21 points and four rebounds, junior guard Laila Blair was not far behind with 14 points and five rebounds. Brown finished the game with 14 points and three rebounds.

