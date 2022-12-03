Houston volleyball advances to Sweet 16

Entering the NCAA Tournament, Houston volleyball head coach David Rehr set a goal of reaching the Sweet 16.

UH did just that on Friday night, erasing a 2-1 deficit to win a five-set thriller on Friday night at Creighton’s D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

After narrowly winning the fourth set 25-23, the Cougars found another gear in set five.

Tied at 4-4 to begin the fifth set, UH took three straight sets and never looked back.

A kill by senior setter Abbie Jackson sealed the deal, sending UH to the Sweet 16 with a 15-8 fifth-set victory.

UH will face the winner of Stanford-LSU on Thursday in the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1994.

For the second straight night, graduate outside hitter Kennedy Warren led the Cougars in kills, finishing with 17.

Jackson finished with 14 kills. Rachel Tullos had 11 kills and Kellen Morin added 10 of her own.

Junior libero Kate Georgiades posted a match-high 27 digs.

