side bar
logo
Monday, December 5, 2022

Football

Houston set to play Louisiana in Independence Bowl

By December 4, 2022

The Houston football team will take on Louisiana in the 2022 Independence Bowl. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

The Houston football team will face Louisiana in the Independence Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

UH, led by senior quarterback Clayton Tune and junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, wrapped up its season with a 7-5 overall record and will compete in a bowl game for its third straight season.

With a 5-3 record in American Athletic Conference play, UH is competing in its final bowl game as AAC league members before it transitions into the Big 12 Conference in July 2023.

Louisiana, who finished 6-6 overall with a 4-4 record in conference play, are playing in their fifth consecutive bowl game.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑