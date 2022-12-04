Houston set to play Louisiana in Independence Bowl

The Houston football team will face Louisiana in the Independence Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

UH, led by senior quarterback Clayton Tune and junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, wrapped up its season with a 7-5 overall record and will compete in a bowl game for its third straight season.

With a 5-3 record in American Athletic Conference play, UH is competing in its final bowl game as AAC league members before it transitions into the Big 12 Conference in July 2023.

Louisiana, who finished 6-6 overall with a 4-4 record in conference play, are playing in their fifth consecutive bowl game.

