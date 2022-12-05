UH’s Nathaniel “Tank” Dell to declare for 2023 NFL Draft

UH star wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell announced he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft following the Cougars’ bowl game in a Twitter post on Monday afternoon.

Dell, who recorded consecutive 1,000 yard seasons for the Cougars, is tied for first nationally in touchdowns with 15 and third in receiving yards with 1,354 on 103 receptions as a junior. All are career highs.

In three years at UH, Dell is tied for fourth in program history in receptions (222), fourth in touchdown catches (30) and sixth in receiving yards (3,111).

The 5-foot-10-inch receiver will suit up for the Cougars one final time on Dec. 23 as UH takes on Louisiana in the Independence Bowl.

[email protected]