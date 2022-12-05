UH women’s basketball falls to Kansas State in fifth straight loss

UH women’s basketball lost its fifth straight game, falling to Kansas State 73-59 on Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas to drop to 1-7 overall on the season.

The Cougars got out to a good start, leading 20-17 at the end of the first quarter. However, the second quarter was the turning point for Kansas State, as the Wildcats outscored the Cougars 23-9 and took a 40-29 lead into the half.

Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, but Kansas State was able to extend its cushion, taking a comfortable 55-37 lead heading into the final ten minutes.

The Wildcats cruised to the finish line, winning by 14.

For the Cougars, junior guard Laila Blair finished with a team-high 16 points and was the only player for UH with double-digit scoring.

Senior guards Tiara Young and Britney Onyeje and graduate forward Tatyana Hill each scored eight points.

