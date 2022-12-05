side bar
Monday, December 5, 2022

UH women’s basketball falls to Kansas State in fifth straight loss

By December 5, 2022

With its loss to Kansas State, UH women's basketball fell to 1-7 on the year. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

UH women’s basketball lost its fifth straight game, falling to Kansas State 73-59 on Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas to drop to 1-7 overall on the season.

The Cougars got out to a good start, leading 20-17 at the end of the first quarter. However, the second quarter was the turning point for Kansas State, as the Wildcats outscored the Cougars 23-9 and took a 40-29 lead into the half.

Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, but Kansas State was able to extend its cushion, taking a comfortable 55-37 lead heading into the final ten minutes.

The Wildcats cruised to the finish line, winning by 14.

For the Cougars, junior guard Laila Blair finished with a team-high 16 points and was the only player for UH with double-digit scoring.

Senior guards Tiara Young and Britney Onyeje and graduate forward Tatyana Hill each scored eight points.

