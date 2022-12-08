Budget friendly gift guide for this holiday season

It’s that time of year again: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is playing on repeat, and loved ones are coming to town. However, if you’re an inexperienced gift-giver, the 2022 holiday season can quickly turn into an exercise in anxiety rather than festive cheer.

If that’s you, don’t fret! Here are a few ideas that are sure to leave your family and friends content while sticking to a student budget.

Amazon Fire TV stick

This one has saved me on multiple occasions. The Fire Stick allows for streaming on any TV with a simple setup and is available through Amazon, Best Buy and Target for a low price.

Tortilla blanket

A personal favorite of mine, a tortilla blanket, is quite literally what the name implies. It’s cute, cozy, unexpected and perfect for a white elephant or secret Santa gift exchange. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

2023 planner

A planner is a good nudge in the right direction for those who continuously promise to leave procrastination behind. The aesthetics are the number one priority here, so keep that in mind when selecting one for yourself or a loved one this holiday season.

Walgreens customizable items

Walgreens has this neat feature where you can reproduce your favorite pictures into something tangible–from 4×6 prints to wood panels or even custom calendars for the new year. This adds a little personal element to your gift-giving by going beyond the material.

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear

I have heard great things about this New York Times Bestseller but have yet to pick it up for myself. It is a famous self-help book about managing habits in a positive context. No matter who receives this one, there is something beneficial to learn.

Chameleon

Lastly, this party game is a hidden gem for those ultra-competitive family game nights. You are attempting to guess the imposter of the group (which shifts each round to keep it interesting) while still working to gain points as an individual. It shouldn’t get heated, but it definitely does.

That does it for this list, but I hope this has helped get you started on your 2022 holiday season. Remember, no matter the gift, the intention and thought behind it are what matters. Keep that in mind before letting the process overwhelm you. Your mental health always comes first!

