UH women’s basketball snaps skid with win over UMBC

The UH women’s basketball team ended its five-game losing streak with a 67-43 win over UMBC on Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars were able to put the first four points on the board on baskets by junior forward Kamryn Jones and junior guard Laila Blair.

After a foul on the Cougars, UMBC added four of their own points to the board, UH recovered quickly and followed with a run of six points, tallying up to 4-10.

The Cougars continued to widen the gap, ending the first quarter with a 18-10 lead.

UH piled onto to its lead even more in the second quarter, taking a 35-17 advantage into the half.

After UMBC opened up the third quarter with a 8-2 run, UH scored nine consecutive points on four layups and a free-throw.

The Cougars took a 48-26 lead into the fourth quarter, cruising the rest of the way to their second victory of the season.

Blair finished with a team-high 13 points.

Senior guard De’Myla Brown scored 10 points.

