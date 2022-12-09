Campus COVID-19 testing kiosk to close at the end of the semester

The on-campus COVID-19 testing site created in partnership with Curative will permanently close on Dec. 16, vice president for medical affairs Dr. Stephen Spann announced in an email.

This closure results from Curative announcing its plan to shut down all of its nationwide testing sites.

“If you are feeling ill, I urge you to stay home until it’s safe for you to be around others,” Spann said. “Staying safe and healthy is a shared responsibility.”

The kiosk first opened in January 2021 to provide free and accessible COVID-19 testing to UH students, faculty and staff.

Limited testing will remain on campus at the Student Health Center and the new UH Health Family Care Center, however, fees might apply.

For those wishing to get vaccinated, the campus pharmacy provides both COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines.

