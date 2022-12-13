Ja’Vier Francis shines in No. 5 UH’s win over North Carolina A&T

Every time Ja’Vier Francis touched the ball, it seemed to end in a dunk.

The 6-foot-8-inch sophomore forward recorded his second double-double of the season, scoring 17 points to go along with 15 rebounds, both career highs, in No. 5 UH 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night at Fertitta Center.

Francis had 10 points, all which came via dunks, and nine boards in the first half alone.

Senior guard and preseason All-American Marcus Sasser finished with 17 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Freshman guard Emmanuel Sharp scored 10 points in a season-high 25 minutes off the bench.

North Carolina A&T’s Kam Woods was a one-man band, scoring 17 of the Aggies’ 18 points. No other Aggie made a field goal until just over four minutes remaining in the first half. Woods finished the game with 26 points.

UH held North Carolina A&T’s offensive to just one point through the first six minutes of the second half.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 10-1 on the season.

