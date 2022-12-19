UH women’s basketball escapes UTSA in overtime

The Houston women’s basketball team squeezed out a 93-89 home overtime victory against UTSA on Monday at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars now improve to 3-9 on the season as UH nears the end of its non-conference schedule before American Athletic Conference play begins.

In the first quarter, UH came out strong with a 12-4 lead early as senior forward Bria Patterson started off with two threes in a row. The Cougars continued to take control of the game and led 25-10 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Cougars turned it up, junior guard Tae’Lor Purvis shooting perfectly from mid-range to give the Cougars the edge and increase their lead to 40-21.

UTSA showed some life going on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit as UH led 41-30 at the half.

The Roadrunners came out strong at the start of the second half to make their 10-0 run. Houston went cold for most of the third quarter as UTSA tightened the gap to tie the game at 47-47.

The Cougars then created an 11-5 run against the Roadrunners ending the third quarter 58-52 Houston.

UTSA came back to trail by one possession several times before they tied the game up in the final minute of regulation and force overtime after the Cougars missed their final shot at the buzzer.

Both teams battled it in the out as Houston regained the lead at 85-82 . The Cougars toughed it out and prevailed to beat the Roadrunners 93-89.

Senior guard Tiara Young led the Cougars with 21 points and four rebounds while junior guard Laila Blair followed with 20 points and four assists. Patterson also had a strong day with 15 points and three steals.

