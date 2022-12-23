Dear Denise: TV recommendations, enjoying winter break

In The Cougar’s bi-weekly anonymous advice column, I talk about different ways to enjoy the winter break. To submit your questions for future issues, click the Dear Denise button on our home page.

Denise Miller, are there any movies you are excited to see over the break? If so, can you tell us what they are?

Hi Anon! I get so nervous when y’all use my full government name because I feel like I’m too exposed.

I can’t think of any movies I’m looking forward to watching. Of course, Christmas movies are a must-watch during the winter break, but I always find those as I go, it’s never planned. Every year I’m always on the hunt for Christmas movies with Black people as the main characters, so if you know of any, please let me know!

I am looking forward to a few Netflix shows that are coming out though. “Singles Inferno,” a Korean dating and reality tv show, is returning for a second season. The first season was entertaining, so I have high hopes for the new episodes. “Too Hot to Handle” is another Netflix original that I’m too excited to watch. The plot of the show is stupid, but it’s a good show to binge.

Yippee!!!

This is random, but I’m glad to see someone’s excited to read “Dear Denise.”

What should I do over the break?

Over the break, you should rest and make sure to have fun. Look for some free events to go to or visit that place you’ve been putting off visiting. You have the time, use it!

During the school year, most of our complaints are surrounded around being tired, so make sure to sleep in and enjoy your bed! If you still must work, I’m sorry, but in my humble opinion, being broke is worse than being tired.

[email protected]