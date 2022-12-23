UH women’s basketball drops tight game to Washington State

The UH women’s basketball’s rough start continued after a 70-63 loss to Washington State at Fertitta Center on Wednesday.

Dropping to 3-10 on the season, the Cougars fell in yet again another close matchup decided by seven or less points.

The game was relatively competitive throughout the first quarter, though the Cougars led for most of the period. Junior guard Laila Blair led the way for Houston, scoring nine as UH led 17-12 heading into the second.

In the second quarter, Washington State dominated, eating away at the UH lead as its offense hit a standstill. Washington State outscored UH 16-4 in the second quarter entering halftime as it led 28-21 at the break.

Blair led the way for UH at the half with nine points. The Cougars had an underwhelming shooting performance in the first half, shooting just under 29 percent from the field and 15 percent in the second period.

UH held much more poise in the third quarter than it did to finish the second.

After letting Washington State increase its lead to a commanding 14 points, the Cougars managed to dwindle the deficit down to just seven points through solid performances by Blair and senior guard Tiara Young as UH trailed 46-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Blair scored six points in the quarter on two 3-pointers, while Young scored five points.

Despite an improved offensive effort, Houston’s struggle to even the score continued in the fourth quarter.

Houston and Washington State went toe-for-toe scoring in the final period and UH fell short 70-63.

Blair registered an impressive performance, scoring a team-high 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting.

The Cougars will now stay at home as they tip-off conference play when they host SMU on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at Fertitta Center.

