UH men’s basketball opens AAC play with road win at Tulsa

The UH men’s basketball team wrapped its American Athletic Conference road opener with a 89-50 victory over Tulsa on Wednesday.

The Cougars (13-1, 1-0 AAC) overcame a short struggle in the opening minutes to take over in dominant fashion to cruise past the Golden Hurricane on the road.

UH struggled in the first four minutes of the game, missing open shots and allowing Tulsa to establish early dominance in the paint as Tulsa led 8-5.

After the early struggles, UH quickly turned the tide with a 10-0 run to take a 15-8 lead.

Freshman guard Emanuel Sharp made an instant impact for the Cougars, coming into the game and scoring three 3-pointers for nine points in his first four minutes of the game to propel UH’s lead to 25-13 midway through the first half.

UH continued to dominate in all aspects of the game for the remainder of the first half to take a 43-26 lead into the locker rooms.

Junior guard Tramon Mark led the Cougars with 12 points at the break while junior guard Jamal Shead and Sharp each posted nine points in the first half.

The Cougars picked up right where they left off to start the second half, hopping on a 12-2 run to stretch the gap to 27 points at 55-26.

A large gap swinging around a 30-point lead, UH closed out Tulsa to cap off an all-around team win to open conference play.

Four Cougars hit 10 or more points as junior forward led UH with 15 points along with nine rebounds.

UH will now return home for its last game of 2022 when it hosts UCF on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at Fertitta Center.

