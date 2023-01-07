UH women’s basketball knocks off Tulane on the road

The UH women’s basketball team picked up a second consecutive victory after narrowly defeating Tulane 59-56 on the road on Thursday.

The Cougars have taken a sharp turn to their season, winning back-to-back games for the first time this season to improve to 5-10, rising to 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

The first quarter was relatively even from the start, as Tulane went out to an early.

Despite Tulane leading for the entire quarter, the Cougars were never trailing by more than five points.

UH opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run that saw the Cougars take their first lead of the game and then extend it to five points.

The Cougars’ dominance continued in the second period, outscoring the Green Wave 19-10 deficit to give UH a 30-23 lead at the half.

Senior guard Tiara Young scored 13 points while graduate forward Tatyana Hill had 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.

The third period saw Tulane find more success offensively, though UH matched the Green Wave with their effort.

The Cougars were able to increase their lead to as large as 12 points before the Green Wave tightened the game back down to just four points.

UH held its lead for the entire period, leading 46-39 entering the final quarter of play.

For the first leg of the fourth period, the Cougars extended their lead to 53-40 with just seven minutes left to play.

Tulane made a final effort as it ate away at UH’s lead in the game’s final minutes.

The Green Wave came close to evening the score, but the Cougars pulled through in the end for the victory.

