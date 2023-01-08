UH breezes past Cincinnati, improves to 4-0 in AAC

The UH men’s basketball team remains undefeated in conference play after it cruised past Cincinnati on the road 72-59 on Sunday.

The Cougars now improve to 16-1 on the season while remaining at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings at 4-0.

Cincinnati opened strong with an early 5-0 run before UH responded with an 8-0 run to lead 8-5.

The early part of the first half proved to be competitive as both sides remained even at 18-18 near the midway point of the period.

UH sparked a string of short runs to stretch the gap before leading 35-28 heading into halftime.

Freshman forward Jarace Walker led the Cougars with 11 points at the half while senior guard Marcus Sasser and junior guard Tramon Mark both posted seven points each.

The Cougars carried over its first half momentum heading out of the locker rooms as it rode a 15-4 run to open the second half.

With Cincinnati knocking on the door, big shots by Sasser and Mark combined with disruptive defense down the stretch ended the Bearcats’ comeback bid late in the second half.

Reestablishing a lead of 10 or more points, UH closed out Cincinnati to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Walker led the Cougars on the day with 21 points while Sasser finished with 16 points. Junior forward J’Wan Roberts posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double on the day.

UH now returns home to host South Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fertitta Center.

[email protected]