UH guard Ramon Walker Jr. to take time away from program

Houston sophomore guard Ramon Walker Jr. is stepping away from the program for unspecified reasons, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced on Tuesday.



While Walker is taking some time away, he will still remain a part of the UH team, per Sampson.

“Ramon is going to take a little time away from the team and work on Ramon right now,” Sampson said during his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters. “We love Ramon. (He’s) still a huge part of our program and we support him in everything he’s going through.”

In 10 games played this season, Walker averaged 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4-inch guard last played on Dec. 28 in the Cougars’ American Athletic Conference opener against Tulsa.

