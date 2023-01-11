UH women’s basketball blows past UCF

The Houston women’s basketball team remained undefeated in American Athletic Conference play as it blew past UCF 80-42 on Tuesday.

Winning their third conference game and remaining undefeated in conference play, the Cougars now sit atop the AAC standings after a dominant performance against the Knights.

The Cougars opened up the game strong with a 10-0 run inside the first two minutes of the game.

After UCF settles into the first quarter, UH responded by ending the period on a 10-2 run to lead 28-13, posting the most points scored in a quarter all season.

The Cougars’ dominance stretched into the second quarter as they outscored the Knights 17-8 to lead 45-21 heading into halftime.

The Knights played catch up with the largest deficit of the night reaching 41 points as the Cougars led 70-35 at the end of the third quarter.

A more defensive fourth quarter only saw 17 combined points as UH held UCF to seven points to close out a dominant performance in which the Cougars never relinquished the lead.

Four of the Cougars starting lineup scored double digits, with senior forward Bria Patterson leading the Cougars with 18 points.

The Cougars continue conference play Saturday against Tulsa, where they look to remain perfect in AAC play.

