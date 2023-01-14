UH swimming and diving wraps up first meet of 2023

The Houston swimming and diving team picked up two first-place finishes after wrapping up a three-team meet with Miami and FGCU on Friday.

The Cougars struck first with a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in a time of 1:45.86.

Freshman swimmer Alondra Ortiz earned first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:02.18 before grabbing third place in the 100-yard butterfly later on at 57.16.

Sophomore swimmer Abbie Alvarez earned top-3 finishes in three separate events, earning second in the 100-yard butterfly at 56.39, second in the 200-yard IM at 2:07.55, and grabbing third in the 200-yard butterfly at 2:04.27.

Freshman swimmer Eden Humphrey finished took second place in two separate events, posting a time of 10:13 in the 1,000-yard freestyle and clocking in at 5:01.07 in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore swimmer Henrietta Fangli finished second at 1:04.56 followed by senior swimmer Audrey McKinnon picking up third, clocking in at 1:04.64.

In the diving portion of the meet, fifth year diver Katie Deininger took first in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 287.40. Junior divers Hedda Grelz and Emilia Waters grabbed second and third with a scores of 273.83 and 272.93 respectively.

Waters placed second at 302.35 in the 3-meter dive, as senior diver Chase Farris earned third after a score of 283.80.

UH will now return home and prepare to host Rice on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at CRWC Natatorium.

