Sunday, January 15, 2023

UH swimming and diving wraps up first meet of 2023

By January 14, 2023

The UH swimming and diving team wrapped up its first meet of 2023 with two first-place finishes. | Courtesy of UH Athletics

The Houston swimming and diving team picked up two first-place finishes after wrapping up a three-team meet with Miami and FGCU on Friday.

The Cougars struck first with a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in a time of 1:45.86.

Freshman swimmer Alondra Ortiz earned first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:02.18 before grabbing third place in the 100-yard butterfly later on at 57.16.

Sophomore swimmer Abbie Alvarez earned top-3 finishes in three separate events, earning second in the 100-yard butterfly at 56.39, second in the 200-yard IM at 2:07.55, and grabbing third in the 200-yard butterfly at 2:04.27.

Freshman swimmer Eden Humphrey finished took second place in two separate events, posting a time of 10:13 in the 1,000-yard freestyle and clocking in at 5:01.07 in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore swimmer Henrietta Fangli finished second at 1:04.56 followed by senior swimmer Audrey McKinnon picking up third, clocking in at 1:04.64.

In the diving portion of the meet, fifth year diver Katie Deininger took first in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 287.40. Junior divers Hedda Grelz and Emilia Waters grabbed second and third with a scores of 273.83 and 272.93 respectively.

Waters placed second at 302.35 in the 3-meter dive, as senior diver Chase Farris earned third after a score of 283.80.

UH will now return home and prepare to host Rice on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at CRWC Natatorium.

