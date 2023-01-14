UH track and field shines in Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational

The UH track & field team took home seven event wins in its season-opening performance in the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational.

Graduate student PJ Harris III gave the Cougars their first win of the invitational, clearing 2.00 meters in the high jump.

In the 60-meter events, junior Shaun Maswanganyi, sophomore Destiny Smith and junior De’Vion Wilson won the dash, women’s hurdles and men’s hurdles titles, respectively.

Senior Brandon Seagreaves set a meet record in the 3,000 meters, running a time of 1:52.36 to win the event by five seconds.

Graduate Devin Vallejo-Bannister gave UH another win, taking first in the 800-meter.

Sophomore Trey East III was victorious in the 200-meter dash, posting a time of 21.38 and giving UH its final win of the Invitational.

In addition to its victories, UH also posted ten more podium finishes, including a third-place finish for freshman Aubrey Tupper in the high jump.

[email protected]