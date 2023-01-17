Back-to-school events taking place as classes start

As students head back for the first week of school this semester, it can be easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of buying supplies, navigating schedules and desperately looping the parking lot yet again to try to find a parking space.



In all the back-to-school chaos, the University will be hosting a variety of events if students have any free time between commitments.

Wednesday: Pizza at Valenti Courtyard

Feeling hungry? Grab a free bite to eat and enjoy the Jack J. Valenti courtyard on Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday: Farmer’s Market

Check out the first farmer’s market of the year on Jan. 18 between 11a.m. – 3 p.m. Local vendors will be selling everything from clothing to food to beauty products. The market is free to enter and will take place on the Student Center North Lawn.

Friday: Artist Talk with Sheida Soleimani

Don’t miss this special performance and conversation with Iranian-American artist Sheida Soleimani at the Dudley Recital Hall. Shortly before Soleimani’s talk, students can enjoy a performance by composer Badie Khalegian and vocalist Sara Zare. The event is roughly an hour and a half long and begins at 4 p.m.



Saturday: Phantasm

Students can join faculty pianist Timothy Hester as he performs a selection of works, including Schuman’s Fantasy in C major and Brahm’s Sonata in F minor. The event takes place from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and will be held in the Dudley Recital Hall.

Other upcoming events

The first week of school may be packed with exciting events. Still, even more are just around the corner, including a Lunar New Year celebration on Jan. 23, Cat’s Back the following day and a commemorative celebration of. Martin Luther King Jr. scheduled for Jan. 25.

