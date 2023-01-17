Dear Denise 10: Conquering resolutions, graduation

In The Cougar’s bi-weekly anonymous advice column, I talk about resolutions and my alleged cool but mysterious personality. To submit your questions for future issues, click the Dear Denise button on our home page.

Do you have any new year’s resolutions?

Yes! Thank you for asking, Anon. This year is graduation, so all my resolutions revolve primarily around receiving my degree. If y’all didn’t know, I am from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so a big goal of mine is to live in Houston after graduation. I’m trying to do little things each day to ensure my goal can come true.

I’ve been reaching out to friends and stalking some realtors’ Instagram accounts to get some apartment inspiration. If you have any tips for searching for housing in Houston, please let me know!

What do I do after I graduate if I don’t want to work a 9-to-5?

You are just like me. Working a 9-to-5 sounds so unappealing, yet everyone just goes with it. Some corporate jobs are starting to make the hybrid schedule the new normal, but that is definitely a slow and niche concept.

If you can’t find the job you want with flexible hours and have the luxury to do this, here is my advice: Don’t take offers you don’t want. There are so many jobs in the world, and you only have one life to live. Don’t spend time doing something you don’t enjoy just because everyone else does.

Depending on your industry, you may be able to negotiate your work schedule, but in my experience, most jobs want you to work in the office. To avoid this, you may have to step outside your comfort zone and create a routine that works best for you.

If all else fails, attempt to become an influencer!

How do I become cool and mysterious but so awesome and local like you?

This question is going to give me a big head. Why would you ask this? I already suffer from severe main-character syndrome!

I think I’m awesome and cool and a local, but I don’t think I’m that mysterious. It’s so easy to find me, and I talk way too much to be one of those public-but-private people.

Thank you for the compliment! It’s going to help me throughout my week.

[email protected]