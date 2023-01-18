Botox should be considered carefully

Botox to some may feel like an elixir of youthful skin but many people have varying opinions over when to start Botox procedures.

While not everyone can and should get Botox, starting sooner can prevent signs of aging like wrinkles. Although Botox doesn’t stop wrinkles from appearing, it hides them from the human eye.

However, like many things there are positives and negatives to both sides of the procedure.

The FDA approved non-invasive injectable Botox can serve different medical purposes like helping reduce chronic migraines, excessive sweating, crossed eyes and temporarily assist with wrinkle reduction.

Often when the visual of someone getting Botox comes to mind, the image might have been middle-aged individuals getting a ‘tune-up.’

Nowadays, if one were to turn to reality TV shows like “The Real Housewives” or even social media apps, it would be no surprise to see many people of varying ages getting an array of cosmetic procedures, including Botox.

Nonetheless, while it is true younger people can and are starting to get preventative Botox, there seems to be a consensus amongst dermatologists that Botox should really only be administered to those who are at risk for developing deeper lines in the future or premature lines have already appeared.

Therefore, one can assume that the average undergraduate student ranging in age from 17 to 23 would likely not need the procedure depending on severity of lines and their dermatologist’s professional opinion.

If someone doesn’t have serious premature lines or wrinkles, the procedure seems unnecessary.

The purpose of cosmetic Botox, preventative Botox and baby Botox is to reduce lines. However, if there are none or very little, not only is it costly, but debatably an uncomfortable way to live with results typically lasting a few months depending on the deepness of the wrinkles.

With the muscle ‘locked in place’ temporarily, the regular needed upkeep procedures end up costing anywhere from $300 to 600.

Side effects range from swelling, bruising, headache, eye dryness, drooling and more rarer side effects like trouble speaking, difficulty breathing, involuntary bladder, muscle weakness and vision challenges.

Additionally, excessive amounts over a period of time can have counter effects on the muscles in the long-run.

It just doesn’t scream ‘worth it’ right now.

This is not to say never get it or to not start young. If someone genuinely wants it and is at least 18, go for it.

Just remember sometimes jumping on a fad, following a trend or trying to remain youthful doesn’t necessarily have to mean procedural.

Botox can mostly be safe and effective for some and prove beneficial to prevent aging but one should still consult their doctor first before making any serious decisions.

Katherine Graves is a junior strategic communications major who can be reached at [email protected]