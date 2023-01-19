UH tennis falls to Texas A&M in season opener

UH tennis lost its season opener against No. 5 Texas A&M Tuesday after failing to secure a win in eight matches against the Aggies in College Station.

Freshmen Sonya Kovalenko and Sophie Schouten were the only UH players to win a set in singles matches, with both of them taking their first set but losing their last two.

Also in singles play, junior Laura Slisane narrowly lost the deciding second set in her match 6-7 (1-0) after dropping the first.

In doubles play, Kovalenko and Slisane fell 6-1 in their match while Schouten and sophomore Elena Trencheva fell 6-3.

Despite the loss, UH head coach Helena Besovic was happy with her squad’s effort and resolve.

“It’s the first match of the season and Texas A&M is one of the best teams in the country so (I’m) very proud of the team’s effort today,” Besovic said. “I thought we were very competitive with them and almost every match was right there; we never gave up.”

Next, UH will head to Waco on Saturday to take on the Baylor Bears.

