UH volleyball head coach David Rehr given four-year extension

UH volleyball head coach David Rehr signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Cougars’ program through 2026, the University announced on Thursday morning.

“I’m really proud of Dave, our staff and our volleyball student-athletes,” said UH athletic director Chris Pezman. “The growth and trajectory of the program is exciting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dave leading our program and the continuity it provides coming off a Sweet 16 appearance as we transition into the Big 12 Conference.”

The Cougars are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, going 30-4 and reaching the Sweet Sixteen in their first trip back to the NCAA Tournament since 2000. The regular season was highlighted by a program-record 20 match win streak and UH capturing its first conference title since 1999.

Rehr was named the American Athletic Conference’s 2022 Coach of the Year, his second time receiving the award. The UH head coach also earned the AVCA All-Southeast Region Coach of the Year award.

In four years at UH, Rehr has posted a 84-34 record, including becoming the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins.

