UH track and field take 14 victories at Robert Platt Invitational

Houston track and field dominated the inaugural Robert Platt Invitational with 14 event wins inside of Yeoman Fieldhouse on Friday .

UH opened the meet with a victory in the 1- mile run by senior Devin Vallejo, who posted a time of 4:11:84. His teammate, senior Brandon Seagreaves came in right behind him in second place, clocking in at 4:13:13.

Seagreaves himself is having a solid start to his indoor season, recently setting the 3,000 meter run record at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational a week ago.

Freshman Aaron Bell set the tone for sprinters, winning the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.74 while placing third the 200 meter.

UH dominated in the 60-meter hurdles again this week which saw junior De’ Vion Wilson and sophomore Destiny Smith scoring wins in the event.

Sophomore Anthony East III won the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.52. As of now, that time puts East top-20 in the nation in the event.

Other notable Cougar performances include senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza, who won the 200-meter dash, and senior Kelly-Ann Beckford and sophomore Adam Mason both scored victories in the 800-meter.

The field events carried their own weight, headlined by sophomore Alexis Tilford-Rutherford who won the long jump with a leap of 5.88m. Freshman Aubrey Tupper won the pole vault. Juniors Quinton Stringfellow and Destiny Lawrence added to the win column in their respective triple jump events.

UH wrapped up the meet with both men and women squads winning the 4×400 meter relay while posting eleven other podium finishes.

The Cougars are back in action next week in Yeoman Fieldhouse, which will conclude three weeks of consecutive home meets.

[email protected]