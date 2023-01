UH basketball falls to No. 3 in AP poll following loss to Temple

Following its loss to Temple, Houston (18-2) fell to No. # in the latest AP poll released Monday morning.

Despite the loss, the Cougars still occupy the top spot in both the KenPom ratings and the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Both of UH’s stints at No. 1 this season have lasted two weeks, the first lasting from Nov. 28 through the morning of Dec. 12.

