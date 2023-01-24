UH football announces 2027 season opener against LSU

Houston football will open up its 2027 season against LSU in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium, the program announced on Tuesday.

The matchup marks the first game of UH’s non-conference schedule for the 2027 season which will be played in a neutral site against one of the top programs in the SEC.

Through three appearances in the Texas Kickoff, UH owns a 1-2 record with its sole win coming in its first-ever appearance with a 33-23 victory over then No. 3 Oklahoma.

In its most recent matchup, UH fell 38-21 against Texas Tech to open the 2021 season.

