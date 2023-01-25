No. 3 UH gets back in win column with victory over UCF

Under head coach Kelvin Sampson, Houston rarely loses back-to-back games.

That trend continued Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla. as No. 3 UH bounced backed from its loss to Temple with a 82-71 victory over UCF to sweep the season series against the Knights.

Emanuel Sharp showed out in his first collegiate game in his home state, tying his career-high with 18 points off of the bench.

After falling behind 8-2, UH went on a 17-2 run that included four straight dunks, three of which came from redshirt junior forward J’Wan Roberts. The Cougars never trailed behind from there.

UCF cut the deficit to within five twice in the second half, but both times UH quickly built its lead back up to double-digits.

Five Cougars finished in double-digits scoring, led the freshmen duo of Sharp, who had 18 points, and Jarace Walker, who finished with 17 points.

UH point guard Jamal Shead posted his second double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists. Shead also pulled down six rebounds.

Marcus Sasser also scored 14 points. Roberts rounded out the Cougars in double figures, scoring with 10 points to go along with nine boards.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 19-2 overall and 7-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

