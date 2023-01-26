Pursuing therapy is a personal choice

Mental health can be debilitating and knowing when and if therapy is the right fit could improve the quality of life in whatever area one chooses.

It is important to note that it is natural to have doubts about therapy or fears of judgment about going to therapy.

However, whatever decision is made, it should be with the idea that therapy is a tool to help the mind in the same way an extra shoe sole offers arch support for a runner. Not everyone might need or want extra arch support and this isn’t a bad thing

It’s just a preference when walking or running through life.

With all this in mind, only the individual will know if therapy is a good fit.

Therapy for some can be an environment to safely voice daily frustrations, fears, struggles and even positives of life.

Therapy can be beneficial if experiencing sudden or long-term overwhelming challenges affecting daily life, tasks and interactions. These challenges can range from anxiety, depression, various stressors and much more.

Life can be inconsistent. As a college student, it can be really inconsistent. There are highs and lows which can be both exciting and exhausting.

Knowing when to reach out for help and if one has the tools to do so can help gauge if therapy might be something to consider.

The wonderful thing about therapy is it offers patients and professionals the ability to discuss what options are best for tackling the patients’ issues.

For college students, this may be learning to better manage a social life, school work, social anxieties or other issues, as examples.

Some methods of therapy can include online therapy which might appeal to someone on the go or with a busy schedule, as well as in-person therapy for methods of treatment.

Nonetheless, the idea of therapy can be overwhelming, not to mention the price tag that comes with it. Therapist prices can vary from $100 to $200 on average per session.

Whatever avenue an individual pursues, it is vital for them to adequately address their feelings and find healthy ways to cope instead of running away from or numbing those concerns.

While each situation and patient is different, it can take a number of sessions before seeing results in therapy which only further puts a dent in the bank.

It can be easy to feel lost in one’s own thoughts and headspace. If someone has ever felt alone in their mental health issues or struggles with mental health, they are not alone.

According to the National Institute of Mental, one in five adults live with a mental illness.

Nonetheless, it’s also possible therapy might be too difficult for some to confront certain issues.

Therapy is a choice and not a choice everyone needs or must make.

Knowing one’s own limitations and goals is important, and even asking those close to one’s inner circle for outside perspective doesn’t hurt and can be valuable when considering if therapy is a good fit.

Katherine Graves is a junior strategic communications major who can be reached at [email protected]