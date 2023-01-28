Wilson’s school-record highlights UH track and field success at Houston Invitational

UH track and field closed out its three week homestand with dominating performances across the board at the Houston Invitational highlighted by junior De’ Vion Wilson setting the school-record in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.69. This was Wilson’s third straight meet winning the 60-meter hurdles.

Sophomore Destiny Smith made it a Cougars’ sweep in the 60-meter hurdles, winning the women’s heat with a time of 8.41 seconds

Sophomore sprinter Iman Babineaux started the meet off for UH by winning the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 56.42.

Junior sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi gave the Cougars another first-place finish, running a 6.65 to win the men’s 60-meter dash. That time put Maswanganyi in the top 25 of the NCAA rankings so far this season.

Junior Lloyd Frilot won the men’s 800 meters, crossing the finish line with a personal best time of 1:53:53.

The men’s 4×400 meter relay team continued its winning ways, taking first in the event with a time of 3:16.30.

Other notable performances include senior Priscilla Adejokun who threw a personal best of 21.47 meters in the women’s weight throw. That mark would put her top 20 in the nation.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza won the women’s 200-meter dash in 24.08 seconds.

UH finished the meet with an additional seven podium finishes, wrapping up their third consecutive home meet at Yeoman Fieldhouse.

