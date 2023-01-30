UH stays at No. 3 in latest AP poll

Houston remained at No. 3 in Monday’s AP poll after bouncing back from its loss to Temple with victories over UCF and Cincinnati.

Through 22 games, the Cougars sit at 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the American Athletic Conference, good for the best record in the league.

Purdue remained in the top spot, recieving all 62 first-place votes.

Alabama, who previously occupied the second spot, dropped to No. 4 after getting blown out by Oklahoma on Saturday. Tennessee jumped from being ranked fourth to second with its victory over Texas, currently ranked 10th, on Saturday.

