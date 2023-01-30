side bar
logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Men's Basketball

UH stays at No. 3 in latest AP poll

By January 30, 2023

UH point guard Jamal Shead played an integral role in the Cougars' comeback victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. | Anh Le/The Cougar

UH point guard Jamal Shead played an integral role in the Cougars’ comeback victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. | Anh Le/The Cougar

Houston remained at No. 3 in Monday’s AP poll after bouncing back from its loss to Temple with victories over UCF and Cincinnati.

Through 22 games, the Cougars sit at 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the American Athletic Conference, good for the best record in the league.

Purdue remained in the top spot, recieving all 62 first-place votes.

Alabama, who previously occupied the second spot, dropped to No. 4 after getting blown out by Oklahoma on Saturday. Tennessee jumped from being ranked fourth to second with its victory over Texas, currently ranked 10th, on Saturday. 

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑