UH swimming and diving fall on senior night against Rice

The Houston swimming and diving program posted five first-place finishes on senior day in the 159-135 loss to Rice at the CRWC Natatorium.

In the third event of the day, sophomore Mary Catherine Jurica gave the Cougars their first victory of the meet, taking the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.35.

UH dominated in the breaststroke, with senior Audrey McKinnon grabbing first-place in the 100-yard event, clocking in a time of 1:03.79. The Cougars took the top two spots, as sophomore Henrietta Fangli snatched second-place, posting 1:04.09.

The 200-yard breaststroke was the best event for Houston, as the Cougars swept the top three spots, with McKinnon earning her 2nd first-place finish of the day (2:16.97), junior Sophie Anderson taking second with 2:18.97 and freshman Virag Peter finishing out the third spot with a time of 2:19.71.

On the diving boards, senior Katie Deininger secured first-place in the 1-meter with a score of 298.20 and the 3-meter, earning a score of 335.63.

The Cougars will now set its sights on the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships on Feb 13-18 in Dallas.

