UH tennis goes 1-1 in weekend matches

UH tennis split both ends of weekend matches, losing to Elon 6-1 on Friday before beating Texas State 4-1 the next day.

The Cougars only managed to grab one win each in doubles and singles play, with the pair of sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich and senior Azul Pedemonti winning their match. Meanwhile, freshman Gabriela Cortes won her debut singles match 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 in the final match of the day.

Pedemonti narrowly lost her singles match in three sets, while freshmen Sophia Schouten and Sonya Kovalenko nearly pulled out their doubles match, but lost 7-5.

UH performed much better on Saturday against Texas State, winning all but one singles match and picking up two victories in doubles play while also moving to 9-0 all time against the Bobcats. Two singles and a double match went unfinished.

Pedemonti and Schouten each won their singles matches in straight sets, though junior Blanca Cortijo Parreno had to battle it out in the final of her match, beating Texas State’s Andrea Pineda 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (6-0).

Schouten and sophomore Elena Trencheva picked up a doubles victory 6-4, and the pair of Dzemeshkevich and Pedemonti won again, this time 6-2.

The Cougars were scheduled to go against Louisiana Monroe on Sunday, but the match was postponed and no makeup has been scheduled yet.

