No. 3 UH comes to life late to defeat Wichita State

A Jarace Walker banked-in 3 from the top of the key was the spark Houston needed.

After falling behind by seven after Wichita State strung together a 10-0 run early into the second half, Walker’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to three.

Minutes later, the freshman forward tied the game at 54 with another triple. But Walker wasn’t done as he hit a corner 3 to give the Cougars their first lead since the opening minutes of the second half.

The Cougars stretched the lead to 62-55 as Jamal Shead made a layup and Tramon Mark hit a big-time 3.

“When it game winning time, I think our DNA kicked in,” said UH head coach Kelvin Sampson. “We know how to win”

UH (21-2, 9-1 AAC) rolled from there as the third-ranked Cougars defeated the Shockers 70-61 on Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Walker finished with 15 points.

Marcus Sasser, who did not make a field goal until the 19:01 mark in the second half, also ended the night with 15 points.

Wichita State’s Jaykwon Walton led all scorers with 24 points.

Shead was in attack mode from the jump, scoring nine of the Cougars’ first 14 points of the night. Shead finished with 13 points and dished out seven assists.

Mark scored 13 and J’Wan Roberts added 10 points to round out the scoring as all five UH starters finished in double-digits scoring.

