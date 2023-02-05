Houston women’s basketball completes comeback to down Temple

The Houston women’s basketball team capped off a comeback 65-60 victory over Temple Temple on Saturday at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars have now won three-consecutive games as they improve to 9-13 overall and 6-3 in the American Athletic Conference.

The back-and-forth game quickly turned into trouble for UH as it trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The gap continued to widen, putting the Cougars 14 points behind Temple towards the end of the first half.

UH found its momentum late in the first half as graduate forward Tatyana Hill and senior guard Britney Onyeje sparked an 8-0 run to trail 29-26 with momentum heading into halftime.

The Cougars had their best stretch of play in the third quarter, as they outscored the Owls 19-11 in the period.

A 14-4 run near the end of the third quarter allowed UH to finally secure the lead for good, and maintain a 45-40 score at the end of the third quarter.

The back-and-forth of the fourth quarter kept the deficit close as South Florida fought back to trail 61-60 with nine seconds to go. The Cougars managed to hold on late to secure the win.

Junior guard Laila Blair led the team with 25 points while Hill posted a double-double 15 rebounds and 10 points.

Next week, UH will take a short break to rest before heading to South Florida to take on the conference leader on Friday in Tampa.

