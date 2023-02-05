UH track and field shatters more records at New Mexico Collegiate Classic

After two days of competition, the Houston track and field team wrapped up the New Mexico Collegiate Classic with five top-10 finishes, including two new program records.

Graduate student Priscilla Adejokun started off strong with a second-place finish in the women’s weight throw finals, tossing for 21.04 meters on her fourth attempt.

In the women’s long jump, sophomore Alexis Tilford-Rutherford reached 5.93 meters on her final jump to land in tenth place. Senior Jayla Fields followed closely behind with a 5.92-meter jump.

On the men’s side, graduate student PJ Harris lll finished ninth place for the men’s high jump with 2.07m.

Finishing the first day off, senior Kelly-Ann Beckford set the school record in the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.74– putting her in second place.

On the second day, graduate Devin Vallejo-Bannister finished second in the 1-mile run with a time of 4:09.60.

Lastly, the highlight of the day came when senior Christyan Sampy broke the program record with a jump of 5.53 meters in the pole vault.

The Cougars will return home next week to host the Howie Ryan Invitational on Friday, Feb. 10 at Yeoman Fieldhouse.

