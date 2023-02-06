UH moves up to No. 2 in latest AP poll

Houston moved up one spot to No. 2 in Monday’s AP poll after extending its winning streak to four with road wins over Wichita State and Temple this past week.

With seven regular-season games remaining, UH (22-2) sits atop the American Athletic Conference standings with a 10-1 record in league play, its one loss coming in the Cougars’ first meeting with Temple on Jan. 22. UH’s only other loss of the season came at the hands of Alabama, ranked No. 8 at the time, on Dec. 10.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has the Cougars, who hold the top spot both in the NCAA NET rankings and KenPom ratings, as a No. 1 seed with five weeks to go until the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.

Purdue, who held the No. 1 spot for the past two weeks, remained in atop the rankings with 38 first-place votes despite losing to then-No. 21 Indiana on Saturday. UH received 22 first-place votes.

[email protected]