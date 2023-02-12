UH track and field concludes Tyson Invitational

The Houston track and field team concluded its two-day trip at the annual Tyson Invitational on Saturday at the University of Arkansas.

The two day meet started off with senior Benjamin Okafor jumping a season’s best of 7.49 meters in the men’s long jump for a second place finish.

The jump earned Okafor the top performance in The American Conference long jump rankings.

Sophomore Anthony East III finished in the top eight of the men’s 400 meter dash while recording a personal-best of 46.89 seconds.

His personal-best time also ranked second in The American Conference 400 meter rankings.

Junior De’Vion Wilson continued his consistent season in the 60 meter hurdles as he finished second with a time of 7.76.

Sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi continued his top form indoor campaign after a personal-best time of 21.07 in the 200 meter dash while sprinting in the 60 meter, with a time of 6.64 seconds.

Both times place him on top of the conference performance lists in each events respectively.

Day two of the meet was highlighted by a victory in 1 mile run by senior Devin Vallejo with a personal-best time of 4:01.

Other notable performances included senior Brandon Seagreaves in the 3000 meter run finishing in 8:07, a personal best. Junior Claire Meyer also achieved a personal best performance in the 3000 with a time of 9:39.

Senior Kelly-Ann Beckford also posted a season’s best in the 800 meter run as she finished in second place with a time of 2:04 to break her own school record set last week.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza finished in the top ten of the 200 meter dash, but scored a personal best with a time of 23.30. That time puts her in the top spot in the 200 meter conference standings.

The Cougars will now wrap up its final meets before heading to its final American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.

