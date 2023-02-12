UH track and field continued to shine at Howie Ryan Invitational

The Houston track and field team continued its hot start to the 2023 season by hosting the Howie Ryan Invitational on Friday.

Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano placed first with a 15.11-meter toss while sophomore Daisy Monie followed at 14.33 meters for sixth place.

In the women’s pole vault, freshman Aubrey Tupper peaked at 3.60 meters to secure fourth place while freshman Nikolette Schmidt cracked the top 10 at 3.30 meters to finish 10th.

Junior Destiny Lawrence leaped for 12.87 meters in the women’s triple jump to earn another first-place finish for the Cougars.

Freshman Makhi Falkquay and sophomore Tianna Randle finished first and third in the women’s 60-meter dash with times of 7.51 and 7.58, respectively.

In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, both freshman Ali Mack and Paris Baker finished fourth and fifth at 8.71 and 8.91.

Sophomores Michelle Mayer and Eleni Kaiser placed top 10 in the women’s 800-meter run as they finished fifth and 10th.

Falkquay finished first once again, this time in the women’s 200 meters, clocking in at 24.36 while Randle took third at 24.41.

On the men’s side, freshman Aaron Bell took first place in the men’s 200 with 21.36 seconds with sophomore Dylan Brown right behind at 21.49 seconds.

As several Cougars finish the last day of the Tyson Invitational, the UH track and field team will host the USATF Gulf Association Masters Open on Sunday.

