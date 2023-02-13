It’s never too late to go to graduate school

If you’re wondering if you missed the chance to go to graduate school, it’s never too late to further your education.

Learning is a never-ending journey and if graduate school can help enhance that journey, there is no strict rule as to when you can or should start.

To put things in perspective, the average age of a graduate student is 33 years old with 22 percent being over 40 years old. A lot of graduate students are further along in life when they decide they want to come back to school.

There might be some concerns or worries of getting back into the habit of learning, reading, completing assignments or other academic duties that graduate school entails but more often than not, the life experiences gathered outside of school can easily transfer over.

In fact, there are a lot of benefits that come with deciding to go to graduate school a little later down the line.

For one, if you have an established career, a graduate degree might help with gaining a salary increase or a further development in your employment. A graduate degree showcases many things like an eagerness to learn, a drive to improve and willingness to take initiative.

Education has always been a tool for social mobility and that does not change the older one gets.

If you don’t have a job or are fumbling with a career choice, a graduate degree is still a safe choice as it provides a space for networking to take place. College campuses are filled with a variety of resources to take advantage of like career services, research opportunities and an environment to grow with fellow students.

A little more of a personal perk of going back to school is the return of all the student discounts that are now at your disposal.

Spotify’s $5 a month deal beats a lot of subscription services by a mile as it also includes Hulu and SHOWTIME on the side. Students can even add Disney Plus for an extra $2 a month if they really want to.

Discounted prices to stores, museums and zoos are also something to look forward to from your returning status as a student.

Although it might be a little daunting to return to school if you are juggling a family life, work life and social life as an adult, a graduate degree offers a breath of fresh air and a new opportunity to grow.

Some are also probably returning to get their graduate degree because they are finally at a place in life where they can handle the responsibility that comes with it.

Wherever you are in life, graduate schools are designed to welcome non-traditional students and meet them where they are.

All there is to do is send in that application and reclaim the status of a student with open arms.

Cindy Rivas Alfaro is a journalism sophomore student who can be reached at [email protected]