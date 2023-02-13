UH tennis sweeps Stephen F. Austin for fourth straight win

The Houston Tennis earned its fourth straight victory and third consecutive sweep on Sunday after defeating Stephen F. Austin 7-0.

The pairing of sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Sophie Schouten began the day’s competition in the doubles.

Shortly after, juniors Laura Slisane and Bianca Cortijo Parreno clinched the doubles point for the Cougars with a 6-2 win.

UH won all six of its singles matches, with Schouten, Trencheva and sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich all winning in straight sets.

Cortijo Parreno had the closest match of the day. After narrowly dropping her first, she came back to pull out a tough 5-7, 7-6, 10-6 victory to end the day.

The Cougars improved 5-3 on the season, and 9-0 all-time against Stephen F. Austin.

Next weekend, UH will travel to Lafayette, La. to face Nicholls and Louisiana.

