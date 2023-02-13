side bar
Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Sports

UH tennis sweeps Stephen F. Austin for fourth straight win

By February 13, 2023

The Cougars improved to 5-3 after completing a 7-0 sweep against Stephen F. Austin for their fourth straight victory on Sunday. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

The Houston Tennis earned its fourth straight victory and third consecutive sweep on Sunday after defeating Stephen F. Austin 7-0.

The pairing of sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Sophie Schouten began the day’s competition in the doubles.

Shortly after, juniors Laura Slisane and Bianca Cortijo Parreno clinched the doubles point for the Cougars with a 6-2 win.

UH won all six of its singles matches, with Schouten, Trencheva and sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich all winning in straight sets.

Cortijo Parreno had the closest match of the day. After narrowly dropping her first, she came back to pull out a tough 5-7, 7-6, 10-6 victory to end the day.

The Cougars improved 5-3 on the season, and 9-0 all-time against Stephen F. Austin.

Next weekend, UH will travel to Lafayette, La. to face Nicholls and Louisiana.

[email protected]

