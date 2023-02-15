UH student found dead at Agnes Arnold Hall, police say

An unidentified student was found dead outside of Agnes Arnold early Wednesday morning, according to UHPD Capt. Bret Collier.

There is no indication of foul play, according to police.

“It looks to be exactly what we think it is,” Collier said.

The medical examiner’s office arrived to handle additional examinations.

The University released a statement directing students to resources at the Counseling and Psychological Services.

All classes in Agnes Arnold have been canceled today.

“During difficult times, we ask members of the UH community to support each other,” Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Daniel Maxwell said.

